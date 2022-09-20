Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has maintained that former President and Azimio Chairperson Uhuru Kenyatta played ODM Leader Raila Odinga like a fool in the just concluded general election.

According to Babu, Uhuru tactically wanted to hand over power to his Deputy, William Ruto.

The vocal ODM legislator alleged that Uhuru indirectly helped to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He further claimed that Uhuru had a hand in the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Raila’s presidential petition and uphold Ruto’s controversial victory.

“From how he aided to bring down the BBI, to the campaign period and elections, to the attacks between him and his deputy then up to the Supreme Court ruling. All these, I knew it was a long con,” the legislator said.

Just before the presidential verdict was read, Owino took to social media and stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta had honored his Memorandum of Understanding with Ruto and that he will hand over power to him once he serves his two-term constitutional limits.

Uhuru had endorsed Raila for the presidency but was beaten hands down by Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.