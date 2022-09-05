Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has hinted at how the Supreme Court judges will rule on the presidential petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga filed the petition on 22nd August 2022 where he challenged the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In his petition, Raila Odinga who had 41 lawyers argued that Ruto didn’t attain the 50+1 percent required to be announced the winner of the election, and also the entire election was marred by irregularities and illegalities.

The Judges are expected to make a ruling that will define who will rule the country in the next five years.

Reacting to the much-anticipated ruling, Babu Owino confirmed that Baba has lost the Supreme Court battle but he remained his hero.

He also Raila Odinga has been betrayed by people close to him which he termed as cons but said they will live to fight another day.

“BABA you will forever be my Hero. They played you all along. It was a LONG CON. We live to fight another day,” Owino wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.