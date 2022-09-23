Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino, has kicked a storm in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after accusing the party boss, Raila Odinga, of betrayal.

In a tweet on Thursday, Babu Owino said several youths in the party have been selflessly supporting it but have not been rightly rewarded.

“ODM Party, so many youth and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is OK. Tomorrow is another day,” he tweeted on Thursday.

In a reply to his remarks, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina regretted that leadership allocation had gone to the new members, ignoring the old guards.

Babu Owino’s protest came after ODM nominated John Mbadi to the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission(PSC) instead of him.

The lawmaker said ODM should have nominated him to the committee instead of Mbadi who was nominated to parliament by the Orange party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.