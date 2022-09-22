Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Azimio Members of Parliament have protested the move by the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC to sack its Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu, for allegedly being Raila Odinga’s mole in the commission.

This is after she led a splinter group in the commission, challenging the election of President William Ruto as the 5th President of Kenya.

Kulundu is accused of aiding the operations of four IEBC rebel commissioners who disowned Wafula Chebukati’s declaration of the Presidential results; a move that has seen IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan dismiss her due to gross misconduct.

However, Azimio, led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, has protested the move, saying Kulundu was being unfairly targeted.

The MPs gave the electoral agency a 48-hour ultimatum to revoke the decision to interdict Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu or face unspecified actions.

“We are aware that Chebukati and his two fellow Commissioners have embarked on what we could refer to as immature boundary delimitation, a few days before they proceed to their terminal leaves, so the question we are asking is what’s the hype?”

“And yet we have five years until the next election that you can’t wait for other commissioners to come and replace,” Opiyo stated.

Further, Wandayi asked IEBC Chairman Chebukati, Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu to go home and avoid confusing the commission, threatening them with unspecified action.

“In the next few days Chebukati, Guliye and Molu, if you refuse to go home the people of Kenya will take you home,” Wandayi Stated.

The irate lawmakers argued that Chebukati was acting in total disregard for the law and harassing officers who diligently perform their duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.