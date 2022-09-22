Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – An Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawmaker has commended President William Ruto for subsidized fertilizer.

On Tuesday, the Ruto government gave the Ministry of Agriculture Sh 3.55 billion to supply 1.4 million bags of subsidized fertilizer across the country.

The first consignment of 460,000 bags was flagged off by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Harambee Annex on Thursday.

Reacting to the move, Samburu Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda lauded Ruto for giving farmers subsidized fertilizer and warned Azimio leaders against politicizing the move.

The Azimio lawmaker also urged the government to ensure that the fertilizer going for Sh3,500 per 50kg is accessible to all Kenyans across the country, and not selected places.

She also urged Ruto also to remember the livestock farmers.

“It is a good thing that farmers will be getting the fertilizers at reduced prices. The government should ensure that the fertilizers reach the farmers on time, and are not blocked by cartels. It is also good to note that we have farmers across the country, and it should not benefit a single region. The livestock farmers should also not be forgotten,” Lesuuda, who was elected on the KANU party ticket stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.