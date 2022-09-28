Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire from politics to avoid being embarrassed again by President William Ruto in 2027.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim advised Raila Odinga to retire and hand over the mantle to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027.

Maalim said if Raila Odinga declines to retire, he will get fewer votes than he got in 1997 when he vied for the presidency for the first time.

“If Raila Odinga does not pass the mantle to Kalonzo Musyoka and natures the possibility of running again, he is going to end up with something like what he had in 1997 when he had around 667,000 votes,” Maalim said.

Maalim, a former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, made a political comeback after winning the Dadaab MP seat in August on Kalonzo’s Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket.

He hitherto represented the larger Lagdera constituency between 2007 to 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.