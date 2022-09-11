Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 10, 2022 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi have jetted out of the country.

The renowned media personality took to her social media pages on Saturday, where she shared photos aboard a business class plane with her husband and revealed that they were flying to the United Kingdom (UK).

Atwoli looked relaxed in a casual outfit, while his wife Kilobi was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

According to Kilobi, they were flying to the UK for work.

”When international duty calls. Tuwekeeni Mazuri,” she captioned the photos.

Their trip to the UK comes just days before the swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto.

Atwoli has been a fierce critic of the incoming President.

He vigorously campaigned against Ruto’s presidency.

However, a few days ago, he accepted that Ruto outsmarted the Azimio Coalition and vowed to support him in building the nation.

Below are photos that Kilobi posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.