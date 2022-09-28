Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ASSISTANT STUDENTS’ WELFARE OFFICER: KeMU/ADM/STW/1/9/2022

Responsible to the Director Mombasa Campus for the smooth running and coordination of all the activities involving students.

Duties and Responsibilities: –

Careers: provide assistance and information on careers, employment opportunities, further studies and training. The career service also works closely with academic departments in helping students to acquire the necessary skills and experience for their future professional lives.

Registering students’ clubs and societies and supervising annual elections for each of them.

Supervising and coordinating University extracurricular activities programme as it pertains to social organization, societies clubs and special programmes.

Maintaining records that are appropriate to the fulfillment of students’ personnel services.

Provide advice and assistance to all students on welfare related issues before and after arrival.

Participating in the orientation of new students.

Actively publicize support and welfare services to all students and staff.

Maintaining records of students’ movements on and off campus and equally coordinating visits to campus by other institutions.

Student’s counselling: Offer a responsive counselling and referral service to all students experiencing a wide range and degree of emotional and psychological difficulties. Maintain accurate, confidential records of counselling sessions and ensure compliance with professional standards

Information sharing and Networking: Actively participate in external and internal networks to build, develop and maintain best practice. Ensure student welfare issues are shared and fed into departmental planning to encourage continuous student support and ongoing development within the Department.

Performing any other duties that may be assigned to him by the Dean of Students from time to time

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Education, Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized University with at least five (5) years working experience in students’ services and handling of student welfare matters preferably in Educational Institution.

Counsellor Supervision Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks.

Trainer of Facilitation Course in Psychological Counselling lasting not less than two (2) weeks.

Computer literacy

Registration with the Kenya Counselling Association (KCA).

Ability to keep confidentiality of clients’ information

How to apply:

Interested candidates should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, National ID card or passport, and any other relevant testimonials.

An electronic copy in PDF format to the Vice Chancellor through email address applications@kemu.ac.ke Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

To be received on or before 13th October 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the following:

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority. Higher Education Loans Board. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. Credit Reference Bureau. Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

All the positions above require individuals who are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.

KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.