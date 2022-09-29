Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Assistant Librarian is responsibleforproviding support, assisting with the administration and organization of resources to ensure smooth running of the library.
Duty & Responsibilities
- Organize and reshelve returned books and other resources
- Assist the Librarian in overseeing the use of all library materials and equipment.
- Participate in creating interesting and relevant displays to draw library users.
Qualifications
- At least a diploma in Library/Information Science or a related course
- Proficient in Microsoft office and other data management applications
- Outstanding organizational skills.
- Attention to detail and exceptional interpersonal skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication.
- The ability to collaborate and work constructively as part of a team
How to Apply
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
Job Expires
12-Oct-2022
