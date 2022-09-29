Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Assistant Librarian is responsibleforproviding support, assisting with the administration and organization of resources to ensure smooth running of the library.

Duty & Responsibilities

Organize and reshelve returned books and other resources

Assist the Librarian in overseeing the use of all library materials and equipment.

Participate in creating interesting and relevant displays to draw library users.

Qualifications

At least a diploma in Library/Information Science or a related course

Proficient in Microsoft office and other data management applications

Outstanding organizational skills.

Attention to detail and exceptional interpersonal skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

The ability to collaborate and work constructively as part of a team

