The Assistant Librarian is responsibleforproviding support, assisting with the administration and organization of resources to ensure smooth running of the library.

Duty & Responsibilities

  • Organize and reshelve returned books and other resources
  • Assist the Librarian in overseeing the use of all library materials and equipment. 
  • Participate in creating interesting and relevant displays to draw library users.

Qualifications

  • At least a diploma in Library/Information Science or a related course
  • Proficient in Microsoft office and other data management applications
  • Outstanding organizational skills. 
  • Attention to detail and exceptional interpersonal skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication.
  • The ability to collaborate and work constructively as part of a team

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Job Expires

12-Oct-2022

