JOB TITLE : ASSISTANT CUSTOMER CARE OFFICER II

CAJ/JOB/009/08/2022

REPORTING TO : ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION, ADVOCACY & COMMUNICATIONS

DEPARTMENT : PUBLIC EDUCATION, ADVOCACY & COMMUNICATIONS

JOB GRADE : CAJ 8

NO OF POSTS : 1

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE

DUTY STATION : HEAD OFFICE

Duties & Responsibilities

Manning the front office and the switchboard;

Maintaining good ambiance at the reception area;

Responding to visitors’ queries and telephone inquiries;

Receiving, screening, guiding, and directing visitors to designated offices and areas;

Recording and confirming visitors’ appointments;

Projecting positive culture of the Commission;

Offering assistance and guidance to clients with disabilities;

Maintaining a daily records of visitors’ details.

Analyzing customer feedback and drafting customer care periodic reports;

Any other duty as may be assigned

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Customer Service, Public Relations, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Front Office or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Three (3) years of relevant experience

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send a hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI