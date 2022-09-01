Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE : ASSISTANT CUSTOMER CARE OFFICER II
CAJ/JOB/009/08/2022
REPORTING TO : ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION, ADVOCACY & COMMUNICATIONS
DEPARTMENT : PUBLIC EDUCATION, ADVOCACY & COMMUNICATIONS
JOB GRADE : CAJ 8
NO OF POSTS : 1
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE
DUTY STATION : HEAD OFFICE
Duties & Responsibilities
- Manning the front office and the switchboard;
- Maintaining good ambiance at the reception area;
- Responding to visitors’ queries and telephone inquiries;
- Receiving, screening, guiding, and directing visitors to designated offices and areas;
- Recording and confirming visitors’ appointments;
- Projecting positive culture of the Commission;
- Offering assistance and guidance to clients with disabilities;
- Maintaining a daily records of visitors’ details.
- Analyzing customer feedback and drafting customer care periodic reports;
- Any other duty as may be assigned
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Customer Service, Public Relations, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Front Office or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and
- Three (3) years of relevant experience
- Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.
How to Apply
All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send a hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-
THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>