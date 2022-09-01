Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE                        : ASSISTANT CUSTOMER CARE OFFICER II

CAJ/JOB/009/08/2022

REPORTING TO               : ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION, ADVOCACY & COMMUNICATIONS

DEPARTMENT                : PUBLIC EDUCATION, ADVOCACY & COMMUNICATIONS

JOB GRADE                    : CAJ 8

NO OF POSTS : 1

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT       : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE

DUTY STATION                               : HEAD OFFICE

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Manning the front office and the switchboard;
  • Maintaining good ambiance at the reception area;
  • Responding to visitors’ queries and telephone inquiries;
  • Receiving, screening, guiding, and directing visitors to designated offices and areas;
  • Recording and confirming visitors’ appointments;
  • Projecting positive culture of the Commission;
  • Offering assistance and guidance to clients with disabilities;
  • Maintaining a daily records of visitors’ details.
  • Analyzing customer feedback and drafting customer care periodic reports;
  • Any other duty as may be assigned

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

  • Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Customer Service, Public Relations, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Front Office or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and
  • Three (3) years of relevant experience
  • Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send a hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply