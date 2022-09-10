Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – A lady has leaked private chats with Edday Nderitu, the wife of popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

Edday confirmed to the lady that Samidoh is a notorious womanizer.

She claimed that the Mugithi maestro sleeps with multiple women.

“Ask how many women he sleeps with minus me,” Edday posed.

The lady continued engaging Samidoh’s wife in the conversation surrounding her troubled marriage and posed another question.

“Minus you yet juzi you gave birth. How did you get pregnant?” she posed.

In response, Edday hinted that she also cheats on Samidoh and even joked that he might not be the biological father to their newborn daughter.

“And how do you know my baby is his?” she responded.

Below is a screenshot of their private chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.