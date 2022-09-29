Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A California judge has issued an arrest warrant for Big Brother US winner Mike “Boogie” Malin.

The judge who revoked Malin’s probation, issued the arrest warrant after he failed to show up in court for a hearing related to his felony stalking case. He also set Malin’s bail at $20k after revoking his probation.

TMZ reported that Malin was due in court two weeks ago for a “proof of live-in program” hearing but he didn’t show up. His public defender took the blame and the judge moved the court date to Wednesday September 28. The reality show star also failed to show up after being given a second chance.

Malin, who won season 7 of the reality series also failed to pick up his calls after the judge ordered the public defender to call him.

Malin pled no contest to felony stalking last year in a case involving his former ‘BB’ buddy Dr. Will Kirby, and he was sentenced to 2 years probation and ordered to pay Will more than $44k.

Malim’s latest public defender told the judge his client doesn’t have the money to pay the restitution.