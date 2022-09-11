Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – A 35-year-old man was shot dead early this morning, as he confronted thugs who had attacked his girlfriend at Winners apartments in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The deceased, Geoffrey Sigei, and his girlfriend, Winfred Kairuthi, 34, had arrived at the apartment in two separate vehicles at around 4:30 am when they were confronted by armed thugs.

According to the apartment’s guard Samuel Wafula, Winfred was first to enter the gate followed by the deceased in a Mazda CX5. “After the vehicles had gone past the main gate, three men forced their way inside, went straight to Winfred’s vehicle, and began ransacking it,” the guard told detectives.

“As the deceased was parking his vehicle, he saw the thugs confronting Winfred and went to her aid, wielding a rungu,” he added.

The armed thugs then opened fire and shot him in the abdomen as they fled the scene, attracting the attention of police officers who were on patrol nearby.

Neighbours who had heard the commotion responded to the incident and rushed Sigei to RFH hospital in Ruiru, where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Detectives have since established that the deceased and his girlfriend had enjoyed their evening at Ashaki grill in Thome estate and on their way home, had been trailed by a silver Toyota Prado TX that the assailants used as their getaway vehicle.

Crime scene detectives based at Thika visited the scene and recovered two spent cartridges of 9mm calibre.

Investigations into the early morning murder have since been launched and detectives are following crucial leads to unravel the suspects behind the murder most foul.

