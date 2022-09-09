Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Applications Support officer

Job Purpose

Provide user support for in–house developed applications.





Responsibilities and Accountabilities

• Develop and automate reports on the Jasper BI platform.

• Code review and liaising with digital team for changes.

• Perform UATs on systems developed by digital team.

• Migrate source code developed by both the digital team from UAT to Live Environment and third–party vendors for the ongoing projects.

• Support of internally developed applications – this will include troubleshooting and resolving program bugs and errors.

• Support for API’s implemented for application integrations – this will include

troubleshooting and resolving program bugs and errors.

• Address system access challenges.

• General housekeeping of systems such re–indexing, patch fixes, etc.

• Database backups and restores.

• Develop reports and data extraction queries on need basis.

• Manage service accounts for the various applications.

• Proactively evaluate existing applications to ensure optimal functionality and

perform updates.



Key Performance Indicators

• Improve service availability of software applications;

• Enhance software resilience by incorporating security by design development.

principle; Nil vulnerabilities detected on software vulnerability scans;

• Optimize software code for enhanced operational efficiency.

• Develop, test and deploy applications in line with the project schedule and

budget.

Minimum Requirements (Academic, Professional and Work Experience)

• 1–year experience;

• A degree in information systems, computing studies, IT or any other related

fields;

• Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Java and .Net Languages;

• Interpersonal skills;

• Previous experience as an application support analyst or a similar role;

• Knowledge of software design and programming principles;

• Professional certifications such as Microsoft’s MCSD or MCPD would be of

added advantage.



Competencies and Attributes (Personal traits and technical skills).

• A flair for creating well–presented software that is technically sound;

• Outstanding analytical, problem–solving, and communication skills;

• Collaborate with co–workers to facilitate the creation of large, complex

developments, as required;

• Excellent organizational and time management skills;

• Self–driven, flexible, and innovative.

Relationships and working contacts

Internal Stakeholders: Group and all Bank entities

External Stakeholders: Service providers

Work Environment: Office setup

How to Apply

Send your current CV and brief application letter to recruitment@boakenya.com

Application deadline is 13th September 2022.