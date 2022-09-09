Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Applications Support officer
Job Purpose
Provide user support for in–house developed applications.
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
• Develop and automate reports on the Jasper BI platform.
• Code review and liaising with digital team for changes.
• Perform UATs on systems developed by digital team.
• Migrate source code developed by both the digital team from UAT to Live Environment and third–party vendors for the ongoing projects.
• Support of internally developed applications – this will include troubleshooting and resolving program bugs and errors.
• Support for API’s implemented for application integrations – this will include
troubleshooting and resolving program bugs and errors.
• Address system access challenges.
• General housekeeping of systems such re–indexing, patch fixes, etc.
• Database backups and restores.
• Develop reports and data extraction queries on need basis.
• Manage service accounts for the various applications.
• Proactively evaluate existing applications to ensure optimal functionality and
perform updates.
Key Performance Indicators
• Improve service availability of software applications;
• Enhance software resilience by incorporating security by design development.
principle; Nil vulnerabilities detected on software vulnerability scans;
• Optimize software code for enhanced operational efficiency.
• Develop, test and deploy applications in line with the project schedule and
budget.
Minimum Requirements (Academic, Professional and Work Experience)
• 1–year experience;
• A degree in information systems, computing studies, IT or any other related
fields;
• Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Java and .Net Languages;
• Interpersonal skills;
• Previous experience as an application support analyst or a similar role;
• Knowledge of software design and programming principles;
• Professional certifications such as Microsoft’s MCSD or MCPD would be of
added advantage.
Competencies and Attributes (Personal traits and technical skills).
• A flair for creating well–presented software that is technically sound;
• Outstanding analytical, problem–solving, and communication skills;
• Collaborate with co–workers to facilitate the creation of large, complex
developments, as required;
• Excellent organizational and time management skills;
• Self–driven, flexible, and innovative.
Relationships and working contacts
Internal Stakeholders: Group and all Bank entities
External Stakeholders: Service providers
Work Environment: Office setup
How to Apply
Send your current CV and brief application letter to recruitment@boakenya.com
Application deadline is 13th September 2022.
