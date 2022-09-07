Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – The fate of the 4 IEBC renegades who tried to sabotage President-elect William Ruto’s victory now hangs in the balance.

This is after Garissa Township MP Aden Duale vowed to punish them for almost plunging the country into anarchy after they differed with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during the announcement of Presidential results on August 15.

In a statement, Duale opined that the actions of the four commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera almost sunk the country into chaos and they must be held accountable for their actions.

He vowed to ensure that the four IEBC commissioners, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Juliana Cherera do not go scot-free.

“Consequently, the four commissioners should be held accountable both individually and collectively. They cannot turn on and off like a switch and expect us to just forget everything. They must face the music,” Duale stated.

“Their actions were also nothing short of gross misconduct as they worked in cohort with their wicked masters to negate a free and fair election,” he added.

He further disclosed that the four will be removed from office by way of the Constitution.

“Article 251 of the Constitution which provides for the removal of commissioners on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution and the law and gross misconduct can only be the only solution! This is the music they must face,” he added.

Duale detailed that although the four commissioners had issued a statement accepting the Supreme Court’s judgment on the contested presidential poll, he will not allow them to go unpunished.

“No, it cannot be business as usual! The actions in what appeared like cinema featuring Cherera as the lead actor and voice actress is a pure blatant gross violation of the Constitution and the law for attempting to subvert the will of People through fabrications,” Duale shared.

“What has suddenly changed for the “runaway” Commissioners? Just because all their evil plans failed now they want us to move on as if nothing ever happened,” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.