Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO) advised President-elect William Ruto to apologize to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, before his swearing-in next week for the sake of peace.

Addressing the press yesterday, MYWO Chairperson Rahab Muiu urged Ruto to reach out to Mama Ngina and reconcile.

Muiu opined that this will be a defining moment for his legacy, adding that hurtful words had been spoken but there was room for reconciliation.

“Your Excellency President-elect Dr. William Samoei Ruto, we say congratulations. You have worked hard and God has found it fit to give you this honour,” Muiu stated.

The fallout between Ruto and the first family was evident after Mama Ngina defended her son’s decision to cut ties with his Deputy.

Speaking at a burial in Gatundu, Kiambu County in March, the former First Lady alleged that William Ruto absconded his duties, leading to the fallout between him and Uhuru.

She asked the people of Mt Kenya region to follow the direction Uhuru was leading them and support Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

“He (President Uhuru Kenyatta) had no ill will, but if your junior shows you disrespect, you don’t bother, you just continue moving forward. The direction which he is showing you, follow it,” Mama Ngina posed.

Mama Ngina also castigated critics of Uhuru’s leadership style, noting that he always has the interests of the country and the people at heart.

She hit out at the critics, attributing their attacks on the Head of State to poor upbringing.

“Depending on how one is raised, that is the exact same behaviour they will carry with them. If you were not taught to go insulting people, then you will not do it.”

“I want to tell those who are engaging in insults that we will leave them like that, if at all they were taught insults while growing up, that is up to them,” she noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.