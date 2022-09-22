Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has convened a crisis meeting of ODM leaders to address the simmering fallout among his lieutenants.

According to reports, the agenda of the meeting will be proposing names of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for the House committees.

During the meeting, the leaders will also agree on the way forward after the Supreme Court verdict that upheld President William Ruto’s victory.

Speaking to the media, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen affirmed that the meeting was originally slated for Friday, September 23, but was postponed to next week over the ongoing induction of lawmakers in Nairobi and senators in Naivasha.

He added that the decision was made by the party leadership.

“I’m an implementer. When the leadership says it has to be pushed back, mine is to implement,” Ong’wen stated.

Raila’s crisis meeting has been received with mixed reactions with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition urging the Azimio coalition to count its losses and move forward to the next agenda instead of creating unnecessary and non-existent tension in the country.

“(They should) Ask how they are going to join the winners and together build a country, add value where they can and make it possible for Kenyans to live a better life in the next five years.”

“The competition will come again in 2027 but this time it was decided by the people and Judiciary on who won the elections,” Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.