Monday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi have reportedly locked horns over the powerful Cabinet slots in the Kenya Kwanza Government under the leadership of President William Ruto.

Impeccable sources have indicated that both Gachagua and Mudavadi, who is the Chief Cabinet Secretary-designate, are jostling for the influential Cabinet posts, among them the Interior, National Treasury, and Agriculture.

The two will be occupying the Harambee Annex office, which houses the Office of the Deputy President.

Rigathi argues that the Treasury and Interior dockets ought to be allocated to his fold owing to the votes the Mt. Kenya region accorded Ruto to propel him to the presidency.

The deputy president is also eying the Agriculture docket so as to make good the promise he made to the Mt. Kenya electorate while rallying them behind Ruto.

This has reportedly brought some disquiet in Kenya Kwanza with Mudavadi arguing that he was also instrumental in making Ruto the president and therefore should be considered as well as his Western region for the powerful Cabinet slots as per the 30% agreement with the president.

This push and pull is reportedly the reason Ruto has delayed naming his Cabinet.

