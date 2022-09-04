Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has shared a moving prayer ahead of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling.

Taking to Twitter early today, Raila Junior asked God to guide Supreme Court judges as they prepare to render a verdict on his father’s petition challenging the victory of President-elect William Ruto.

He further asked God to grant leaders strength and wisdom so that they do not grow weary in their roles and deliver justice in their ruling based on evidence adduced before the court.

“Dear God, we thank you for your care and protection this far. We pray for our leaders, grant them strength and wisdom: so that they don’t grow weary in their leadership role.”

“We pray for the Supreme Court of Kenya judges, bless, guide, enlighten and help them as they make the judgment tomorrow,” Raila Junior tweeted.

Ruto was declared the President-elect on August 15, a result that Raila rejected before contesting it in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST