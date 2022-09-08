Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Anthony Joshua has accepted Tyson Fury’s offer for a Battle of Britain clash in December this year after Frank Warren sent written terms to Eddie Hearn.

Mail Online reported that Fury’s promoter, Warren has offered a 60-40 split purse for the blockbuster bout and named the Millennium stadium as the potential location for the world title fight.

The report said Joshua and his team accepted the terms outlined by Fury and his representatives but stated the fight must take place on December 17 rather than the November 12th date they suggested.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury handed Joshua a world title lifeline on Monday morning, Srptember 5, challenging him to a bout in December.

Joshua publicly accepted the offer but told Fury he would not engage in ‘online discussions just for clout’. Instead, he told the Gypsy King to approach his representatives.

Hearn and Matchroom boxing have now confirmed that Fury’s promoter sent over written terms for a potential bout this year and AJ has since accepted.

Warren has offered a 60/40 split purse for the fight. He also included a rematch clause in the deal and proposed for the fight to take place on November 12th this year.

Joshua and his team have accepted the terms, but only on the condition that the fight takes place on December 17th instead.

Fury has been pushing for an undisputed bout against WBA, WBO, and IBF titleholder Usyk after the Ukrainian handed Joshua a second-successive points defeat last month.

But Usyk ruled himself out of fighting until next year due to injury, forcing Fury to go for Anthony Joshua.