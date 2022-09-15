Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – British boxer, Anthony Joshua has entered the WBC heavyweight rankings ahead of his potential all-British showdown with Tyson Fury.

The British was inserted at No.6 in WBC heavyweight top 15 rankings following successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, who retained the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts by split decision in last month’s rematch in Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr take the top two spots respectively.

This comes after Joshua’s team confirmed they had accepted the terms laid out by Fury’s team ahead of a potential all-British super-fight on December 3.

A statement from Joshua’s management company 258 MGT on Monday read: “258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Tyson Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3 last Friday.

“Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren issued a quick reply. He tweeted in response: “Contract will be with you very soon.”

See the WBC Heavyweight Rankings below.

Champion – Tyson Fury

1. Deontay Wilder

2. Andy Ruiz Jr

3. Frank Sanchez

4. Robert Helenius

5. Arslanbek Makhmudov

6. Anthony Joshua

7. Dillian Whyte

8. Otto Wallin

9. Martin Bakole

10. Zhan Kossobutskiy

11. Luis Ortiz

12. Michael Hunter

13. Derek Chisora

14. Filip Hrgovic

15. Efe Ajagba