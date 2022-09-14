Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament from Luo Nyanza has said he is ready to dump Raila Odinga for President William Ruto.

Kasipul Kabondo Member of Parliament, Ongondo Were, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, stated that he is ready to work with President William Ruto’s government for the sake of the development of his constituents.

He, however, pointed out that he is afraid that there are some of Ruto’s allies like Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who will be opposed to the idea of opposition MPs working together with Ruto.

“It is time to take care of the people’s interest through collaboration with the government, but something tells me Riggy G will be against it,” said MP Ongondo.

The lawmaker further stated that there is no bad blood between President William Ruto and the Luo community and welcomed the new Head of State to the lakeside city of Kisumu as he begins his first term in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.