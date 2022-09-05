Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Hollywood actress, Anne Heche had cocaine in her blood and was trapped in the Los Angeles home she crashed her car into for 45 minutes as it burned, new records reveal.

NBC4 news published timestamped audio files on Thursday, September 1 of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the late actress’ Aug. 5 accident in the Mar Vista neighborhood which took the actress’ life.

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Deputy Chief Richard Fields told the outlet of the scene.

According to the recordings, the LAFD reportedly arrived at 11:01 a.m. that day and realized within seconds that a person was “stuck inside the vehicle” although Fields clarified that the dispatcher was referring to Lynne Mishele, the owner of the home, at the time.

While the firefighters believed at 11:18 a.m. that there were no other victims, Heche was spotted at 11:25 “pushed up against the floorboard” and “inaccessible” in her car.

“Where the person was in the vehicle was not in the driver’s seat, but on the floorboard of the passenger seat,” Fields said Thursday.

Heche was pulled out of her car alive at 11:49 and subsequently “assessed” and “loaded” onto a gurney, according to the records.

The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a warrant to test Heche’s blood, and news broke days later that she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star went into a coma after the accident, with her representative revealing on August 11 that Heche had “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” that she was “not expected to survive.”

Heche died on Aug. 12, and is survived by two sons.

Before her death, Heche had previously expressed a desire to “donate her organs,” so she was kept on life support to determine whether she was a match.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her representative said in a statement at the time.