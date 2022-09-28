Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – A close ally of Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has said President William Ruto betrayed the youthful lawmaker by not nominating him to his cabinet.

On Tuesday evening, Ruto unveiled his 21-Cabinet nominees but Nyoro’s name was missing from the list despite using all his resources and time to campaign for the Son from Kamagut.

One of Nyoro’s allies has revealed how they felt betrayed when the second-term lawmaker was not nominated to the cabinet.

“I looked at the list twice, thrice believing that my specs were distorting my vision, I removed them and scanned the list again. Unsatisfied, I gave the list to a buddy to confirm it for me. Failing to get his name, we decided it was fake” said local Maragua politician Edwin Murira, who accused Ruto of betrayal for refusing to appoint Nyoro to the cabinet.

Parliamentary campaigns had already started in the Kiharu constituency with anticipation that Nyoro would be named to the cabinet.

However, on Wednesday, campaigns were halted in the Kiharu constituency after Nyoro missed the cabinet slot.

