Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A close friend of Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has revealed the reason why President William Ruto did not nominate him as Cabinet Secretary.

On Tuesday, Ruto named his cabinet, and Nyoro, who is one of his trusted lieutenants, missed out in the cabinet line-up.

The second term MP had served the president diligently and many felt he deserved something bigger than just being an MP.

Kiharu politicians were the most disappointed because they were ready to campaign for the MP position to succeed Ndindi Nyoro.

Charles Karundo was one of the people looking forward to being elected as the next MP for Kiharu but his dream was killed when Ndindi Nyoro’s name missed out in the cabinet line-up.

Karundo said when he inquired from State House, he was told that there are still many posts remaining and he is hopeful Nyoro will be appointed to one of them.

“My dreams are still valid, it is not over until it is over. Let us wait for the naming of the President and Deputy President Advisors as well as personal assistants. I have been assured by the State House that the government is as big and elastic that as sure as there is a God in heaven, there will be a by-election in Kiharu and you are speaking to the next MP,” he said.

