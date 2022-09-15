Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – American TV host, Nick Cannon, has made an announcement that he had welcomed his ninth child while awaiting the birth of his 10th and 11th kids.

The actor, 41, shocked fans as he took to Instagram on Wednesday night, September14, to announce that he had welcomed a child with 40-year-old, model LaNisha Cole.

He shared an adorable photo of the proud new parents with the bundle of joy, a daughter, who they named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

The proud father wrote in his caption:

Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide, and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…

I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.

Hopefully, I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain, and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength.

So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful, and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness, and physical health concerns…

Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.

LaNisha is an American fashion model who was best known for her eight seasons as a rotating model on The Price Is Right hosted by Bob Barker and then Drew Carey.

Just weeks ago, he announced that he is expecting his 11th child with model Brittany Bell, who already has Golden, five, and a daughter Powerful Queen, one, with him.

The news came as he was awaiting the birth of his tenth child with Abby De La Rosa, due in October, and after his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to the pair’s first child together in July.

Nick already shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa; and one-month-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott – son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.