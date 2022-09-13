Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – The father of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has revealed that he is a polygamous man with more than 40 children from 5 different women.

Speaking in an interview with NTV, Mzee Kingi Marua said Kingi is the son of his first wife, who has 13 children.

“Kuna huyu mama mkubwa mamake huyu spika amezaa mimba kumi na tatu akafatana na mwingine kumi na tatu mwingine akazaa mimba sita mwingine akazaa mimba nne mwingine akazaa mimba tano, kwa hivyo ukijumulisha ile utajua nina watoto wangapi. (The first wife, the mother of the Speaker, has 13 children, the second one has 13, the third one has 6, the fourth has 4, and the fifth has 5. If you calculate, you will know the number of kids I have),” he explained.

Mzee Kingi said he had very many children despite the difficult circumstances of raising a family during his time.

Kingi became the senate speaker in the 13th parliament after he won the position by a majority vote on the floor of the house.

Watch the video of the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.