Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Former Kilifi County Governor, Amason Jeffa Kingi, is the new Speaker of the Senate after garnering 46 out of 67 votes.

Kingi was battling out with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who withdrew from the race in the last minute.

Kalonzo was being fronted by Azimio One Kenya Alliance while Kingi had the support of the Kenya kwanza Alliance and crafty President-elect William Ruto.

Senate Clerk, Jeremiah Nyegenye, confirmed Musyoka’s withdrawal from the race, with Azimio affiliated Senators staging a walk-out after a failed attempt to have the election postponed.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said they had concerns over the lack of integrity.

With Kingi winning the coveted seat, President-elect William Ruto will have the advantage of controlling the Upper House.

The remaining powerful seat is now the Speaker of the National Assembly which is a neck and neck race between Moses Wetangula of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Kenneth Marende of Azimio La Umoja Alliance.

If Wetangula clinches the seat, Ruto will have total control of both houses.

