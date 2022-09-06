Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Flamboyant City Lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has asked President-elect William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance to accord Raila Odinga’s Azimio the necessary support as they grieve the Supreme Court’s loss.

Raila had last week filed a petition at the Supreme Court of Kenya challenging the election of William Ruto as the fifth president-elect, citing illegalities and irregularities in the election.

However, the seven judges of the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Raila’s presidential petition and upheld the election of Ruto as the legal fifth president-elect.

This saw allies of William Ruto led by exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna flood social media to mock the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

“The despot tried to mess up the IEBC process through the DCI, Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, Wanderi, Fred Matiangi, Karanja kibicho, Joe Mucheru, and Ezra Chiloba with the desperate hope that the Supreme Court would be gullible and nullify William Ruto’s victory. Ng’ooo!” Miguna Miguna said.

But in a statement, Kipkorir, an ardent supporter of Raila, pleaded with UDA leaders to allow them enough time to grieve saying that “time heals.”

“Dear UDA aka Kenya Kwanza, for those of us who are orphans of Raila ODINGA, the Doyen and Living Statesman of Kenya’s History, kindly be magnanimous in victory and allow us to grieve,” Kipkorir said in a Tweet.

He assured the Kenya Kwanza that they will support the president-elect to fully fulfill his campaign manifesto once they are healed.

“After our grief, we will join you in nation-building. We ran the race: we did our best,” the lawyer added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST