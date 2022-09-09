Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has stated that all the former governors joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance are trying to shield themselves from being prosecuted for massive corruption during their tenures in office.

On Friday, former Kisii county governor, James Ongwae, joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance and said he is ready to work with President-elect William Ruto.

Ongwae was accompanied by 8 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders from the Kisii region who lost the just concluded presidential election.

Two weeks ago, former Meru governor, Kiraitu Murungi, who lost the seat to independent candidate, Kawira Mwangaza, led a group of Meru leaders in declaring their allegiance to President-Elect William Ruto.

According to Kipkorir, who is a close ally of Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, the former governors are trooping to Kenya Kwanza Alliance to shield themselves from being prosecuted for massive corruption during their tenures in office.

“All Ex Governors are joining Kenya Kwanza to avoid being held to account for their office tenures. It will be truly tragic if joining Kenya Kwanza gives one immunity from Corruption, Fraud, Theft & all Criminal Prosecution. It will be the end of Kenya as a viable State,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

