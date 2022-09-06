Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – 47-year-old Alex Rodriguez is single again after breaking up with his 25-year-old girlfriend Kathryne Padgett.

Sources told Page Six that the former Yankees slugger and Padgett are still friendly. The source said;

“They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.”

According to a different source, A-Rod is “hanging out with his family” and having a good time. He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday September 3 with one of his daughters.

A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram Stories over the weekend with the caption, “Dinner for one… Yankees game.”

Rodriguez, 47, and Padgett, 25, were first seen together back in January at a Green Bay Packers football game, and were spotted soon after together watching the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA team that A-Rod co-owns.

More recently, the former MLB star and the fitness competitor were seen soaking up rays on a yacht in Italy in June. They also vacationed in Ibiza, Spain, with Rodriguez’s pals Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker.

Padgett was the first woman Rodriguez dated publicly following his 2021 breakup with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez , who subsequently married her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, in August.