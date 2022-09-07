Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – Singer Akothee has responded to claims that she has been trafficking young Kenyan ladies to Saudi Arabia.

It was alleged that the flamboyant singer runs a rogue agency that she uses to lure jobseekers to Saudi Arabia, where they are mistreated and treated as slaves.

Further reports indicated that she works in cahoots with ruthless cartels based in the Gulf Country.

The controversial singer has taken to social media and sent a message to those linking her to the criminal business.

Akothee implied that her critics are spreading rumours because they are jealous of her lavish lifestyle.

This is what she posted.

