Friday, 30 September 2022 – Incoming Cabinet Minister of Public Service and Gender, Aisha Jumwa, has left Netizens gushing after posting a video sharing light moments with her cute daughters.

The former MP danced together with her three daughters while dressed in a dark blue maxi dress.

They were dancing to a popular Nigerian song by Yemi Alade dubbed Come and See My Moda.

Aisha Jumwa is currently single after divorcing her husband, who is a fisherman.

During a past interview, the vocal politician and incoming CS revealed that she divorced her husband after he ordered her to quit politics.

“I could not kill my career, which had started growing and that is why we divorced,” she said.

She went ahead and returned the cows and goats her parents received as bride price.

Jumwa divorced her husband when she was elected mayor.

Below is the cute video of the mheshimiwa spending time with her daughters.

