Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
|JOB TITLE
|FLEET ADMINISTRATOR
|NATURE OF JOB
|FULL TIME
|INDUSTRY
|MANUFACTURING
|SALARY
|KSHS 30,000.00-40,000.00
|JOB LOCATION
|RUIRU TOWN
Duties & Responsibilities
- Record observations and findings during diagnostics run, prepare and forward daily fleet repairs and maintenance reports to the fleet manager and directors.
- Ensure operational safety and compliance with laws and regulations in the workshop and fleet
- Control and document the inventory of workshop tools, accessories and spare parts– requisition of spare parts as per workshop controller request and follow up to ensure proper utilisation, whilst ensuring the warranty standards and documentation are maintained.
- Organize all rescue missions ensuring all resources and authorizations are acquired within the shortest time possible.
- Ensure clearly documented job cards are written for every repair/service/rescue job to be undertaken by the workshop staff.
- Maintain housekeeping in the workshop, whilst ensuring the standard operating procedures are followed.
- Assist the administration and fleet manager to ensure assigned company vehicle insurance and registration is updated according to the schedule.
- Ensure adequate safety supplies are provided to drivers as per the company’s requirements.
- Ensure compliance with all government legislation requirements e.g., distribution and branding permits, speed governors, NTSA stickers, insurance, etc.
- Identify operational issues, potential problems, and opportunities. Clear documentation of rescue, repairs and maintenance works
- Fleet to be compliant with different government regulations
- Spare part inventory management and recording
- Maintenance of a safe working environment
- Minimal breakdown/rescue time
- Any other duties deemed relevant by the management.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Option) / Grade Test 1 (Degree will be an added advantage)
- At least 3-5 Years of relevant experience in motor vehicle service/logistics
- Ability to supervise staffs
- Attention to detail
- Scheduling skills
- Integrity
- Communication skills
- Analytical skills
- Organizational skills
- IT Skills
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience and qualifications to jobs@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>