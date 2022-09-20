Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Administrative Supervisor

About the Role

The Corporate Operations team is a department within the People Division tasked with making One Acre Fund an exceptional workplace for all employees and visitors. As the Senior Administrative Supervisor, you will lead operations in our Nairobi office and apartments to provide exceptional services and ensure they are beautiful, functional, and well-resourced. You will report to the Corporate Operations Specialist and manage 3 people.

Responsibilities

Manage the Nairobi office and apartments and ensure all living, social and working spaces are utilized in an organized and efficient manner.

At the Nairobi office reception, serve as the first contact for our visitors, suppliers, customers, and employees when they enter One Acre Fund Office.

Supervise the Facility Services Officers and develop a performance culture through mentorship and professional development

Collect and report all the relevant data for the Nairobi office and apartments.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

2+ years of office management or related experience.

1+ years of demonstrated team management experience

Success in implementing projects to success.

Enthusiasm for learning, feedback and continuous improvement.

A high degree of ownership and the ability to propel improvements.

Educational background; minimum Diploma

English required; Kiswahili encouraged.

Preferred Start Date

As soon as possible.

Job Location

Nairobi, Kenya

Benefits

Health insurance, paid time off

Eligibility

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya.

How to Apply

Application Deadline

15th October 2022.

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.org address. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism are deeply connected to our organization’s mission and purpose. One Acre Fund aspires to build a culture where all staff feel consistently valued, represented, and connected – so that our team can thrive as professionals, and achieve exceptional impact for the farmers we serve.