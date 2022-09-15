Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Administrative Assistant/ Social Secretary

Reporting to: Swedish Ambassador to Somalia

Department: Embassy’s Somalia Section

Number of positions: 1 position

Gross Salary Range: Competitive

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Placement: October – November

Type of Contract: Permanent & Pensionable

Job Purpose: Our client the Embassy of Sweden seeks to recruit an experienced administrative assistant to the Somalia Section. Applicant must be fluent in both English and Somali languages. Knowledge of the Swedish language is a merit. Positions requires strong background in administrative work, organising events and managing calendars. The position will also support travel logistics and visits and perform other administrative tasks as assigned.

Employer’s Background

The Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi represents Sweden in Kenya, Somalia, Seychelles and Comoros. The Embassy also represents Sweden in UNEP and UN-HABITAT. The Embassy represents and advances Swedish policies, interests and values in political and economic relations, development cooperation, trade and investment promotion and cultural and information matters. It provides consular services to Swedish nationals and migration services to non-nationals.

Sweden has been active in Somalia for over 20 years. Sweden’s engagement is led by the Swedish Ambassador to Somalia and is implemented by an integrated “team Sweden” at the Embassy’s Somalia Unit.

Reporting:

The Qualified Administrative Assistant will be part of the Embassy’s Somalia Unit and will have reporting duties to the Ambassador to Somalia and Head of Development Cooperation Somalia. Duty station for this position is in Nairobi.

Key Roles & Responsibility

Booking appointments for the Ambassador and Head of Development Cooperation

Liaises with the Ambassador about events and meetings and making follow-ups

Manages guest lists and maintains contacts with other Embassies/PAS

. Creating and Updating Diplomatic directory

Support the Section’s travel logistics

Provides support on protocol matters (such as note verbal’s and permits)

Assists in translation of documents into Somalia language

Monitoring Somali social media and news and alert Head of Mission to issues of interest to Embassy

Acting as translator for the Somalia Section if and when needed

Performs other admin tasks as may be required by the Section

The above tasks are performed in a team. The work requires close cooperation with all sections at the embassy, as well as with external parties. Applicant would need to be flexible in regards to working hours in order to accommodate Head of Mission varied schedule.

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

Degree/diploma in administration, hospitality or other field related to the post

Minimum (5) five years of experience in administrative work.

Good drafting, writing and reporting skills with strong attention to details

Very good organizational and time management skills and commitment to on-time delivery

Fluent in English and Somalia, both written and spoken

Strong team working skills; understanding the need to build and maintain contacts and networks within and outside the Embassy

Punctual & Responsible

Ability to work with social media

Proficiency in basic MS Office programs: Word, Outlook, Excel etc.

What to expect as an employee?

Medical Insurance + Pension benefits

28 days of annual leave

Gym allowance

Competitive remuneration

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their applications via Gap Recruitment Services Limited’s online job portal https://www.careers-page.com/gaprecruitment latest by Friday 23rd September 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Neither Gap Recruitment Services Limited nor the Embassy of Sweden charges candidates for job placements.