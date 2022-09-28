Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SENIOR ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: KeMU/ADM/ARA/4/9/2022

Reporting to the Assistant Registrar (Administration) the person will be responsible for the establishing new records management systems. developing, maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing systems and smooth running of administrative registry.

Duties & Responsibilities

Setting up and maintaining office filing system in accordance with the KeMU Filing System

Opening of new subject files as required and disposal of old ones in accordance with the established retention schedule.

Maintenance of archives, making sure files are properly stored and accessible, and safe keeping of documents.

Provision of photocopies of material from the confidential registry files, as requested by staff. Assistance in the collection of reference and background material from registry files.

Establishment and maintenance of records system of file movements within the office; maintenance of the office circulation and reading files.

Preparation of correspondence and reports related to registry activities.

Participation in the creation and maintenance of an electronic registry/archive system in close cooperation with the ICT staff.

Receipt, registration, coding and forwarding of incoming mails, letters and other correspondence to proper department/unit/officer.

Registration and dispatch of outgoing communications, including pouch, and follow-up distribution.

Any other related duties assigned from time to time by your supervisor

Requirements

A Diploma in Information Science/ Records and Archives Management or equivalent from a recognized university with not less than 1 years’ work experience in a similar administrative position.

Evidence of proficiency in the use of information management systems.

Ability to review data, identify and adjust discrepancies

Adequate knowledge in data mining and Analysis

Proficiency in ICT skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Attention to details, high level of integrity and confidentiality

How to apply

Interested candidates should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, National ID card or passport, and any other relevant testimonials.

An electronic copy in PDF format to the Vice Chancellor through email address applications@kemu.ac.ke Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

To be received on or before 13t h October 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the following:

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority. Higher Education Loans Board. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. Credit Reference Bureau. Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

All the positions above require individuals who are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.

KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.