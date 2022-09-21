Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Project Description: The Kenya Medical Research Institute/Centre for Global Health Research (KEMRI/CGHR), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are collaborating to conduct research on malaria, HIV, TB and other diseases of public health importance. An opportunity is currently in a project Titled: Measuring the medium-term impact of school-based interventions as girls transition into adulthood (CCG2)
Vacancy No. CGHR/307/08/22
POSITION: Administrative Assistant, KMR 8 (1 position)
REPORTS TO: Research Administrator
LOCATION: Kisumu
Qualifications
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or any other approved equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Proficiency in written and verbal English & Kiswahili
- Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.
Desired Qualities
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Must be flexible to work within the existing structure.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision.
Position Summary:
The purpose of the job is to handle project resource management information systems, assist in the implementation and operations functions in the program.
Major Duties and Responsibilities
- To effectively plan, organize, and administer the activities of the projects.
- Making orders for clinical, laboratory and logistical study supplies and equipment using the appropriate methods
- Maintain study records and ensure integrity of data and information.
- Keeping and tracking staff leave schedule
- Booking for facilities to be used for training, meetings and writing minutes during meetings
- Keep accurate records of financial transactions for money advanced for project use and submit expenditure documents for accounting purposes.
- Ensuring availability of adequate supplies in the field sites
- Maintain inventory of supplies and equipment as appropriate
- Organize transport and logistics operations including booking travel and processing allowances for project staff as appropriate
- Undertake other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor
Terms of Employment: This is a one- year (1) contract as per KEMRI scheme of service
Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales.
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae (not more than four pages) with telephone number and e-mail address
- Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses
All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal-on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
