Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Project Description: The Kenya Medical Research Institute/Centre for Global Health Research (KEMRI/CGHR), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are collaborating to conduct research on malaria, HIV, TB and other diseases of public health importance. An opportunity is currently in a project Titled: Measuring the medium-term impact of school-based interventions as girls transition into adulthood (CCG2)

Vacancy No. CGHR/307/08/22

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, KMR 8 (1 position)

REPORTS TO: Research Administrator

LOCATION: Kisumu

Qualifications

  • Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or any other approved equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
  • Proficiency in written and verbal English & Kiswahili
  • Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

Desired Qualities

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Must be flexible to work within the existing structure.
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Position Summary:

The purpose of the job is to handle project resource management information systems, assist in the implementation and operations functions in the program.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

  • To effectively plan, organize, and administer the activities of the projects.
  • Making orders for clinical, laboratory and logistical study supplies and equipment using the appropriate methods
  • Maintain study records and ensure integrity of data and information.
  • Keeping and tracking staff leave schedule
  • Booking for facilities to be used for training, meetings and writing minutes during meetings
  • Keep accurate records of financial transactions for money advanced for project use and submit expenditure documents for accounting purposes.
  • Ensuring availability of adequate supplies in the field sites
  • Maintain inventory of supplies and equipment as appropriate
  • Organize transport and logistics operations including booking travel and processing allowances for project staff as appropriate
  • Undertake other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment: This is a one- year (1) contract as per KEMRI scheme of service

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  • Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)
  •  Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae (not more than four pages) with telephone number and e-mail address
  • Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal-on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply