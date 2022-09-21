Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Description: The Kenya Medical Research Institute/Centre for Global Health Research (KEMRI/CGHR), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are collaborating to conduct research on malaria, HIV, TB and other diseases of public health importance. An opportunity is currently in a project Titled: Measuring the medium-term impact of school-based interventions as girls transition into adulthood (CCG2)

Vacancy No. CGHR/307/08/22

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, KMR 8 (1 position)

REPORTS TO: Research Administrator

LOCATION: Kisumu

Qualifications

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or any other approved equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in written and verbal English & Kiswahili

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

Desired Qualities

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must be flexible to work within the existing structure.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Position Summary:

The purpose of the job is to handle project resource management information systems, assist in the implementation and operations functions in the program.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

To effectively plan, organize, and administer the activities of the projects.

Making orders for clinical, laboratory and logistical study supplies and equipment using the appropriate methods

Maintain study records and ensure integrity of data and information.

Keeping and tracking staff leave schedule

Booking for facilities to be used for training, meetings and writing minutes during meetings

Keep accurate records of financial transactions for money advanced for project use and submit expenditure documents for accounting purposes.

Ensuring availability of adequate supplies in the field sites

Maintain inventory of supplies and equipment as appropriate

Organize transport and logistics operations including booking travel and processing allowances for project staff as appropriate

Undertake other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment: This is a one- year (1) contract as per KEMRI scheme of service

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae (not more than four pages) with telephone number and e-mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment portal-on or before October 6, 2022, latest 5.00 p.m. Please visit the KEMRI web site http://www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.