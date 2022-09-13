Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Administrative Assistant

About Twiga

Twiga is a B2B e-commerce company that builds fair and reliable markets for agricultural producers, food manufacturers and retailers based on transparency and efficiency. Our Mission is to build a closed ecosystem for the African retail, anchored on affordable access to food and grocery across urban cities. Our Ambition is to leverage technology, the ubiquity of mobile phones, modern distribution and logistics to modernize African retail.

Administrative Assistant ,Security Vacancy

The Administrative Assistant, Security is responsible for providing administrative support to the Security team through coordinating the security operations and managing the entry and exit of staff/visitors within the facility. The Job holder will be the receptionist at the Twiga Foods Distribution Centre, Tatu City – directly under the Security department. Access cards and printing, organizing, and sorting the cards, keep records, temporary cards to be returned.

Key Responsibilities

Security Desk Support

Monitor and control entrance and departure of employees and visitors according to prescribed protocol

Certify and receive staff and visitor clearances and accesses

Direct and escort staff and visitors to the desired destinations within the facility and log-in their entry to the premises

Keep track of the movement of people – people traffic and suspect any unusual traffic and take appropriate action in response

Report any security policy and procedure infractions and violations to the Security Officer

Receive telephone queries and messages, direct calls to the appropriate staff in a professional and efficient manner at the security desk

Keep daily logs of activities and any issues addressed

Operations Coordination

Create a schedule for all the VIP guests required to visit the facility and share it with the Security Manager before the due date

Raise per diem, cash advance, receipt reconciliations for the safety and security team that are scheduled for travel

Request for stationery, office supplies – books, toner, files, tv

Process accidents & incidents updating spreadsheets, follow up actions as required

Collate and prepare a weekly summary of the security incidences from the Safety and security teams and follow-up to ensure that all agreed action points are completed within deadlines

Maintains all the security documentation and inventory. Collate documentation/reports detailing security incidents that occur within the office and ensure that they are distributed to the correct authorized persons/ offices

Print labels and submit them to the appropriate staff

Communication

Brief the staff on the current and emerging safety and security information as shared by the Security management team to raise awareness on the topic

Alert staff or visitors of any infractions

Give a brief about the facility to the visitors – depending on where the visitor is going and the PPEs to wear and where to get them and the safety standards of the company and the washrooms briefing, safety and security rules.

Self- management

Model Twiga’s culture and way of working

Proactively manage own learning and development.

Adhere to people management polices

Compliance

Comply with all organization policies, procedures, and statutory guidelines. Minimize and mitigate risks to the organization and enforce zero-tolerance to non-compliance.

Close gaps/lapses identified as an outcome of audits; risk and/or any other compliance review; investigations; or other assessment mechanisms and take corrective/preventive actions within the agreed timelines.

Reporting

Present comprehensive, accurate and informative reports with trends, insights, concerns, and recommendations clearly elaborated.

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements

A Diploma in Business Administration or a related field.

Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite (Word and Outlook).

At least 3 years of experience in a corporate setting from a security firm.

Should have good eye-hand coordination and manual dexterity sufficient to operate a keyboard, photocopier, telephone, calculator, and other office equipment and tools.

Can create a positive, everlasting impression with the most professional, courteous, and expedient manner and to continually strive for superior client service.

Be able to establish priorities and coordinate work activities.

Twiga is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We champion equal treatment of all applicants. We care deeply about making Twiga a place where everyone can learn, grow, and have an impact. Twiga does not charge its applicants any fees whatsoever and has not authorized any agent to levy any fees on its behalf. If anyone requests you to make any payment with respect to this application, please report the incident to info@twiga.com or to our hotline on +254 (0) 709 258 000.

How to apply

Click the link below and start your application today. https://twiga.applytojob.com/apply