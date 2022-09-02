Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant, USAID Nuru ya Mtoto Project

Tracking Code

11758

Job Description

PATH is a global nonprofit dedicated to achieving health equity. With more than 40 years of experience forging multisector partnerships, and with expertise in science, economics, technology, advocacy, and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales up innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing health challenges.

PATH is implementing a 5-year USAID Nuru Ya Mtoto (NYM) project, a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) project that is funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The overall purpose of the program is to increase access to and use of quality county-led health and social services in select counties in Kenya. This is a service delivery project at the county level, providing HIV care and treatment; services to orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) and adolescents; and services in the areas of family planning/reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (FP/RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

The project supports County governments in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to attain the health and overall well-being of men, women, children and adolescents. The planned activities will enhance the capacity of county health and social services systems and structures to provide care and support for people living with HIV (PLHIV), OVC and their families, women, children and youth in a sustainable way. The strong partnerships thus created will reduce dependence on foreign assistance while supporting the Journey to Self-Reliance (J2SR).

Job Summary

PATH Kenya through USAID Nuru Ya Mtoto Project seeks to recruit an Administrative Assistant who will provide general office administrative, and facilities related support to the Kisumu office. The successful candidate and will be responsible for maintaining internal and external correspondences, electronic filing, maintenance staff records, office administration, tracking and maintenance of the office supplies and equipment inventory and ensuring that utilities bills and tracked and paid in time.

Job Responsibilities:

Ensures that the office is closed and opened in time, secure and always kept clean.

Ensures that office equipment is working well and report any malfunctions in a timely manner to the administrative officer or his delegate.

Maintains office supply inventories and may assist in procurement activities.

Tracks and ensures prompt payment of office and other utility bills.

Organizes and coordinates logistics for project meetings and workshops.

Coordinates mail management such as arranging for post box pick-ups; sorting and distributing incoming mail; arranging for outgoing mail including courier services

Acts as a backup to the office Receptionist.

Coordinate and support travel logistics including venue and staff accommodation bookings

Responsible for stationery and office supplies; ensuring adequate and timely replenishment of supplies

Support stores material receipts and issuance.

Fill DA1 forms and ensure they are submitted to USAID by due date. Follow up with vendors for prompt refund of paid VAT

Required Experience

A minimum of a Diploma in Business Administration or its equivalent.

A least three years progressive hands-on experience in a similar role, preferable in a busy NGO set up.

Proven experience in managing a variety of office functions.

Good problem-solving skills.

Ability to work in a team environment and cross-cultural environment

Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to interpret and implement policies and guidelines.

Ability to recognize sensitive areas and maintain confidentiality of information.

Detail oriented, organized, self-motivated, and able to work independently and under pressure

Hands on experience with MS office suit/package.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Candidates must have legal authorization to work in Kenya.

PATH is dedicated to building an inclusive workforce where diversity is valued.