Supervisor- Pension Services Administration

To provide support for the general administration of the scheme by giving administrative and logistic support in all relevant activities.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintaining client scheme records and files, and keeping up to date records for the section’s activities.

Supporting the Pension Administration Officer in liaising with scheme members and their dependants.

Supporting the Pension Administration Officer in calculating member benefits.

Ensuring all standard procedures are adhered to, actions all routine and administrative tasks and responding to clients in a timely manner with relevant and accurate information.

Work effectively the pension administration team to support the sections activities.

Providing administrative and logistic support in organizing the Annual General Meeting for scheme members.

Supporting the Pension Administration Officer in developing the scheme members newsletter

Provide regular updates to team leader on work in progress.

Assisting the Pension Administration Officer to deal with member queries, both over the phone and face to face.

Recording minutes for all team meetings in order to identify issues and improve service delivery

Academic Qualifications

University Degree in Business Administration, Social science or a related degree from a recognized institution.

Relevant Work Experience Required

Minimum three (3) years’ work experience in retirement benefits scheme administration.

Skills Required:

Must be computer literate and familiar with Pension Administration

A professional course will be an added advantage

Effective communication, interpersonal skills and negotiation skills.

Excellent report writing skills and planning skills

Should be a team player

How to Apply

Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘ Register ’ button to start the application process.

’ button to start the application process. After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘ Log in ’ to access your account.

’ to access your account. After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’. Click on ‘ My Profile ’ to create and update your profile.

’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab “ Overview and Release ”.

”. Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

Application process:

To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘ Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page.

on the ‘ ’ page. Under the heading ‘ Job Search ’ click the ‘ Start ’ button to view all available vacancies.

’ click the ‘ ’ button to view all available vacancies. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

To apply for the position, click ‘ Apply ’ button at the top of the page.

’ button at the top of the page. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke