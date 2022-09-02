Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Human Resources and Administration Manager

Biovision Africa Trust (BvAT) is a not-for-profit organization established in Kenya in 2009 by the Biovision Foundation for ecological development in Switzerland and supported by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) in Nairobi. The Trust’s goal is to alleviate poverty and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Kenya and other African countries through supporting dissemination of information and knowledge on appropriate technology to improve human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Human Resources

Tackle general Human Resource matters, including reviewing, developing and managing relevant policies, procedures, processes and practices.

Provide timely and professional advice to staff in the interpretation and implementation of human resource policies including change management, manpower planning, industrial relations, staff retention, performance management, workplace health and organization design.

Advise the Executive Director on key professional strategic issues that should be put in place to enhance performance efficiency of employees.

Ensure confidential and safekeeping of contracts, personnel files, other employee information, and up to date personal records for all employees in accordance with legal requirements and BvAT’s policies and procedures.

Advice senior management on staff recruitment, prepare notices and advertisements for vacant positions, schedule and organize interviews, participate in interviews, conduct reference checks on possible candidates and coordinate induction for new employees.

Provide or organize basic counseling to staff who have performance related challenges.

Provide information and assistance to staff on human resource and work-related issues – procedures relating to personnel issues, workplace safety, pay and benefits systems, labour standards, etc.

Coordinate and administer BvAT’s’ training and capacity building programmes by assisting in the identification of staff training needs and recommending relevant courses for them in conjunction with the management and/or other external training bodies as required.

Advise management on handling disciplinary matters to ensure compliance to policies and the Employment Act.

Facilitate the end-to-end disciplinary process including documentation, reporting to management and implementation of the approval outcome.

Facilitate the performance management exercise by ensuring that all staff have their key performance indicators as per their mandate (department, programme, projects, etc) and to follow up the appraisal feedback to ensure it is filed in the respective employee’s records.

Review all staff contracts on a need basis and ensure they are aligned with the policies and Employment Act.

Ensure awareness and compliance with the Kenyan laws and regulations including Employment Act and all other labour legislation. Keep up to date with HR legislation by

researching and attending necessary forums.

Liaise with finance department to ensure accurate and timely handling of payroll functions by computing and recording payroll data as scheduled, maintaining payroll records in compliance with legal requirements and organization's policies and procedures.

Ensure that staff benefits are communicated to the staff, and they are up to date such as medical and welfare payments.

Ensure that all communication to the staff regarding their duties and employment is timely and efficiently documented in their respective files for future reference.

Manage personnel matters (Staff correspondences, Leave management, Contract

management, Insurances, grievances etc.).

Manage the employee database by filing and safe custody of HR Documents and Administration Records.

Administration

Oversee the general office administration at BvAT through the following activities:

Manage office space, maintain service contracts, manage office equipment, and monitor administrative costs.

Supervise the administrative team including the cleaners.

Implement office administrative procedures and policies touching on communication, office security, travel, office cleanliness, health, and safety among others.

Organize and set up staff functions such as annual staff meetings, management meetings, performance awards, long service award ceremonies, team building, etc.

Oversee the renewal of office licenses and relevant business licenses; and

Facilitate approval and safe filing of contracts and agreements. Ensure procurement processes and procedures duly followed and implemented in accordance with BvAT policies and documentation of procurement files.

Disseminate procurement update to all users (project managers, etc) so that project procurement activities are planned accordingly

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the jobholder by the supervisor from time to time.

Working Relationships:

Internal Relationships: All departments, units, programmes, and projects.

External Relationships: HR Forums, icipe, Partner organizations, Ministries, etc.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Human Resources or Business-related course from an accredited institution. Master’s degree in Human Resources will be an added advantage.

Must have a Practicing certificate from the Institute of Human Resources Management (IHRM)K

Minimum of 8 years working experience, five of which must have been in a senior human resource management and administration role.

Working experience with the HRMIS software e.g., on ERP-Microsoft Dynamics

How To Apply

If you are interested in this position then please apply with your CV and cover letter as one file indicating a summary of your key qualifications and expected salary and benefits to info@biovisionafricatrust.org with the job title: Human Resources and Administration Manager, on the subject line to be received no later than September 5th, 2022. Please note we will not accept applications not having a CV and cover letter. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.