Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supervisor – Admin & Operations

Responsible for coordination and support to the division in relation to administration, reporting and coordinating of the department’s operational activities.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Compile the department’s budgets, procurement plans, stakeholder engagement plans and training plans in line with corporate procedures.

Preparation of management reports and presentations for review.

Coordinate all Performance contracting processes for the department.

Organize and coordinating key departmental events and meetings.

Update the department’s staff establishment records.

Follow-up on the implementation status for all Projects at the departmental Level.

Liaise between the Department and relevant offices to ensure timely

dissemination of information.

dissemination of information. Day-to-day operations, supervision, management of performance and development of staff in the unit.

Update and maintain training records

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

Bachelor degree in Business Studies, Economics, Statistics, or any other degree from a recognized university.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Professional Qualification in the areas of administration, project management, reporting or quality assurance will be an added advantage.

Previous relevant work experience required.

At least 3 years working experience in work experience in similar role

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Honesty and integrity of character.

Good planning, organizational and analytical skills

Resilient, focused and results oriented

Excellent oral and written communication, presentation and interpersonal skills

Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player

Team player with strong interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘ Register ’ button to start the application process.

’ button to start the application process. After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘ Log in ’ to access your account.

’ to access your account. After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’. Click on ‘ My Profile ’ to create and update your profile.

’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab “ Overview and Release ”.

”. Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

Application process:

To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘ Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page.

on the ‘ ’ page. Under the heading ‘ Job Search ’ click the ‘ Start ’ button to view all available vacancies.

’ click the ‘ ’ button to view all available vacancies. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

To apply for the position, click ‘ Apply ’ button at the top of the page.

’ button at the top of the page. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)

Apply Now

Closing Date

2022-09-20 00:00:00