Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Admin Officer

LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for the implementation of health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Empowered Healthy Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementing innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with the government and other stakeholders at the national and county levels.

LVCT Health seeks to fill the position of Program Admin Officer for the CDC-Dhibiti Project supporting the Implementation of Sustainable, Comprehensive, High-Quality HIV Prevention and Treatment Programs in the Central Region (Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri & Kirinyaga counties) of the Republic of Kenya. The project aims to support the Government of Kenya (GoK) at the National and County level in its HIV and AIDS initiatives in Kenya.

LVCT Health seeks to fill in the following position:

POSITION: Program Admin Officer PAO/LVCT/08/2022 REPORTING TO: Senior HR & Admin Officer LOCATION: Central Region, 4 Positions Job purpose

To manage the main reception area and support in administration services

Key Tasks & Responsibilities

Serve as the face of the organization at the front office

Manage all incoming and outgoing mails, both physical and electronic and directing them to the appropriate persons in a timely fashion.

Sort and post or otherwise ensure delivery of outgoing mails in a timely manner.

Deal with enquiries and correspondence; routing to the relevant/ appropriate member of staff Oversee maintenance of general cleanliness

Ensure appropriate hospitality is accorded to visitors and partners visiting the office

Co- ordinate all travel arrangements and logistics for the organization –bookings, transportation etc

Ensure that the office space, fixtures and furniture are in good condition and report any anomalies to the Head of management or any designated supervisor

Package, label and dispatch all the parcels to respective regions Receive, record and distribute all the parcels to respective offices

Maintain office machines i.e. the telephone system and the photocopier

Providing support to meetings by taking minutes and organizing for venues and refreshments Record keeping and filing documents

Requirements

A diploma/degree in Business Administration, Secretarial studies or a related course Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Good Public relations and communication skills

Ability to listen, be flexible and to multitask

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is September 07, 2022 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process LVCT Health is committed to preventing unwanted behaviour at work, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, stigma and discrimination of individuals of various diversity, lack of integrity and financial misconduct. LVCT Health expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Failure to adhere will result in disciplinary action.