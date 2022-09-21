Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Adam Levine had previously admitted to cheating before meeting and marrying his now-wife, Behati Prinsloo.

The Maroon 5 lead singer in a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, stated that monogamy is not natural.

Levine said;

“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup.

“People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

This is coming after the singer expressed feelings of remorse on Tuesday, September 20, admitting that he “crossed the line” by flirting with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

The soon-to-be father of three also said that he has “addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”