Supervisor – Accounts

The position will be responsible for supporting all the primary financial accounting and management accounting transactions in the Scheme

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

The job holder’s duties and responsibilities are outlined as follows:

Inputting and verifying data in the accounts system

Generating accurate, useful and timely reports for information and decision making

Maintaining safe custody and ensuring proper access and retrieval of finance records d) Prepare relevant vouchers as required and with all supporting documents

Receiving and verifying payment claims and supporting documents

Ensuring compliance with organization policies and procedures on all accounting transactions

Maintaining assets and resources under their custody in good condition

Planning for the preparation and disbursement of petty cash

Managing the collection and banking of cash and cheques

Reconciliation of clients accounts and statements on a monthly basis

Checking invoices against supporting documents in preparation for payment

Planning for debt collection as per targets and allocation of receipts from debtors

Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or related field from a recognized University.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Certification in CPA II and working progressively towards a CPA (K)

Previous relevant work experience required.

At least three (3) years’ of work experience in a busy Accounting Department

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Should have proficiency in the use of computerized accounting systems and Microsoft suite packages

Should be a self-oriented working with minimal supervision

Must have integrity and willingness to commit to KRA Staff Pension Schemes’ mission and values

How to Apply

Job Application Guidelines

Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘ Register ’ button to start the application process.

and then click on the ‘ ’ button to start the application process. After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘ Log in ’ to access your account.

’ to access your account. After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’. Click on ‘ My Profile ’ to create and update your profile.

’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab “ Overview and Release ”.

”. Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

Application process:

To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘ Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page.

on the ‘ ’ page. Under the heading ‘ Job Search ’ click the ‘ Start ’ button to view all available vacancies.

’ click the ‘ ’ button to view all available vacancies. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

To apply for the position, click ‘ Apply ’ button at the top of the page.

’ button at the top of the page. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Closing Date

2022-10-03 00:00:00

If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)

