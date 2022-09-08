Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy: Accounts Intern

Unit: Smart Brands Limited

Regions: Nairobi

Starting date: Immediate.

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist with bank statements reconciliation, as well as accounts payable and receivable • Perform balance sheet reconciliation

Preparing and verifying expense reports and statements

Performing administrative duties such as preparing invoices and updating accounting files, as and when required

Assist with month-end financial report

Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records

Ensure the completion of assigned tasks in line with established deadline

Qualifications

Must be a recent graduate with some experience in a related role.

Must have effective written and verbal communication skills to build strong interpersonal relationships.

Have strong organization and time management skills with the ability to work without distraction.

Certified Public Accountant (K) and a basic understanding of financial principles will be an added advantage.

Must have a very high sense of rigor to prevent any form of mistake that may occur in the process of documenting financial information.

Must be a team player and motivated to learn with a strong desire to take on a new challenge.

Proficient with computers and different finance software programs

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter quoting the category of your interest to hr@smartbrands.co.ke