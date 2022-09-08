Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Vacancy: Accounts Intern  

 Unit: Smart Brands Limited  

Regions: Nairobi  

Starting date: Immediate.  

Duties & Responsibilities  

  • Assist with bank statements reconciliation, as well as accounts payable and receivable  • Perform balance sheet reconciliation  
  • Preparing and verifying expense reports and statements  
  • Performing administrative duties such as preparing invoices and updating accounting files, as  and when required 
  • Assist with month-end financial report  
  • Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records  
  • Ensure the completion of assigned tasks in line with established deadline

Qualifications  

  • Must be a recent graduate with some experience in a related role.
  • Must have effective written and verbal communication skills to build strong interpersonal relationships.
  • Have strong organization and time management skills with the ability to work without distraction.
  • Certified Public Accountant (K) and a basic understanding of financial principles will be an added advantage.
  • Must have a very high sense of rigor to prevent any form of mistake that may occur in the process of documenting financial information.
  • Must be a team player and motivated to learn with a strong desire to take on a new challenge.
  • Proficient with computers and different finance software programs 

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending  an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter quoting the category of your interest to  hr@smartbrands.co.ke

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply