JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTS INTERN

Overview of the Position

Our client the education sector is looking for an accounts intern.

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist with bank statements reconciliation, as well as accounts payable and receivable

Perform balance sheet reconciliation

Preparing and verifying expense reports and statements

Performing administrative duties such as preparing invoices and updating accounting files, as and when required

Assist with month-end financial report

Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records

Ensure the completion of assigned tasks in line with established deadline

Qualifications

Must be a recent graduate with some experience in a related role

Must have effective written and verbal communication skills to build strong interpersonal relationships.

Have strong organization and time management skills with the ability to work without distraction.

Certified Public Accountant (K) and basic understanding of financial principles will be an added advantage.

Must have a very high sense of rigor to prevent any form of mistake that may occur in the process of documenting financial information.

Must be a team player and motivated to learn with a strong desire to take on a new challenge.

Proficient with computers and different finance software programs.

How to Apply

Send your CV and cover letter to https://airtable.com/shrDDa2mk6UHqtEQ7

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.