JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTS INTERN
Overview of the Position
Our client the education sector is looking for an accounts intern.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Assist with bank statements reconciliation, as well as accounts payable and receivable
- Perform balance sheet reconciliation
- Preparing and verifying expense reports and statements
- Performing administrative duties such as preparing invoices and updating accounting files, as and when required
- Assist with month-end financial report
- Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records
- Ensure the completion of assigned tasks in line with established deadline
Qualifications
- Must be a recent graduate with some experience in a related role
- Must have effective written and verbal communication skills to build strong interpersonal relationships.
- Have strong organization and time management skills with the ability to work without distraction.
- Certified Public Accountant (K) and basic understanding of financial principles will be an added advantage.
- Must have a very high sense of rigor to prevent any form of mistake that may occur in the process of documenting financial information.
- Must be a team player and motivated to learn with a strong desire to take on a new challenge.
- Proficient with computers and different finance software programs.
How to Apply
Send your CV and cover letter to https://airtable.com/shrDDa2mk6UHqtEQ7
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
