Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: ACCOUNTS INTERN

Overview of the Position

Our client the education sector is looking for an accounts intern.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Assist with bank statements reconciliation, as well as accounts payable and receivable
  • Perform balance sheet reconciliation
  • Preparing and verifying expense reports and statements
  • Performing administrative duties such as preparing invoices and updating accounting files, as and when required
  • Assist with month-end financial report
  • Preparing and maintaining accounting documents and records
  • Ensure the completion of assigned tasks in line with established deadline

Qualifications

  • Must be a recent graduate with some experience in a related role
  • Must have effective written and verbal communication skills to build strong interpersonal relationships.
  • Have strong organization and time management skills with the ability to work without distraction.
  • Certified Public Accountant (K) and basic understanding of financial principles will be an added advantage.
  • Must have a very high sense of rigor to prevent any form of mistake that may occur in the process of documenting financial information.
  • Must be a team player and motivated to learn with a strong desire to take on a new challenge.
  • Proficient with computers and different finance software programs.

How to Apply

Send your CV and cover letter to https://airtable.com/shrDDa2mk6UHqtEQ7

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply