Accounts Assistant

Reporting to Senior Accountant we seek to hire an Accounts Assistant who will be responsible for ensuring that all statutory deductions are filled and paid on or before the due dates.

You will also assist in facilitating other departments’ in running their day to day activities, ensuring a good relationship with our suppliers and service providers.

You will be responsible for Paying vendors by scheduling pay checks and ensuring payment is received for outstanding credit; generally responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance.

You will be responsible for all bank and vendor reconciliation and prepare the report which will be signed off by the Senior Accountant and Chief Finance and Operations Officer (CFOO) on monthly and quarterly basis respectively.

Key Responsibilities

Carry out all bank reconciliations for the company on a weekly basis and ensure they are signed off on monthly basis.

Maintain a cheque register while updating its status on a daily basis i.e Issued, on premise, cleared.

Liaise with all banks and other cash related third parties.

Ensuring that the company gets the best exchange rates in the markets.

Assist during external audit process.

Assist in making financial statements.

Book all invoices approved by the Senior Accountant.

Process payments by cheque and RGTS as approved.

Reconcile creditor accounts on a quarterly basis and share the reports.

Ensure all statutory; NHIF, NSSF, PAYE, VAT, WHT and Instalment tax are filed and paid in a timely manner.

Prepare VAT, WHT and WHVAT in timely manner and ensure its paid.

Post merchant charges journals at month end for all the stores.

Prepare supplier schedules as required.

Maintain Supplier aging register and share the report on monthly basis.

Ensuring that the entries made in the system are allocated accurately.

Key Skills

Basic analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Ability to work in diverse teams.

Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail.

Strategic decision making.

Good financial analysis and reporting skills.

Qualifications & Experience

A bachelor’s degree in Business related course (Finance or Accounting option) from a reputable institution will be an added advantage.

Required Certified Public Accountants (CPA) II.

One year of work experience in Finance, preferably in a retail environment.

Ability to work with ERP accounting system, Microsoft Word & Excel skills will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Apply by emailing your motivation letter and CV with subject “Accounts Assistant Position” to: recruitment@vivoactivewear.com to be received no later than October 7, 2022 close of business.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate based on race, colour, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, political belief or affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression or genetic information, in any of our programs, activities and operations.