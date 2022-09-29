Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Stima DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited (Stima DT Sacco) is a leading countrywide, fast growing and licensed DTS (Deposit Taking Sacco). In order to achieve the planned growth, the Sacco is looking for qualified and competent persons to fill the following vacancy:

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

The main objectives of the position is to:

To ensure that control accounts and cash books are reconciled, duly balancing and outstanding items fully accounted for in their rightful ledger accounts To ensure that all ledger accounts are always correct, complete and up-do-date Suppliers’ invoices, taxes, utility bills etc are fully authenticated, accounted for and settled in time

Key Tasks

The person shall be answerable to the Financial Accountant and shall:

Manage the day-to-day payments of various nature including but not limited to branch reimbursements, utility bills, normal suppliers, member related payments etc

Ensure all Society bank accounts balance with bank statements, that bank charges are authenticated, correct and on time.

May be required to prepare monthly payroll and ensure all statutory and other relevant deductions are correctly done and returns made to the relevant authorities by their due dates and /or in accordance with the Society policy

Produce a monthly aged account payables report of all Society outstanding payments obligations.

Ensure due reconciliation of creditors’ subsidiary accounts versus the control account.

Ensure operation of an efficient and effective filing system that ensures safety of documents and quick retrieval thereof in compliance with the law and or the Society policy

Monitor the performance of the Society by understanding in detail the variances between the actual vis-à-vis the budgeted level of Society activities.

Advice the Financial Accountant on matters of importance that affect the Finance Department and / or the whole Society. (x) Supervise and obtain relevant reports from the officers under him/her; and undertake their performance appraisal as and when required.

Any other duties as may be assigned to you from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in business related field

Minimum CPA Part III

Minimum of two years of relevant experience

Experience in a busy accounting office especially in reconciliation will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should apply on or before 5:00pm on Sunday, 2nd October 2022 using the link provided in the Society’s website.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.